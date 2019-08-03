Loki Price Tops $0.18 on Major Exchanges (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 3rd. One Loki coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00001712 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre. During the last week, Loki has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar. Loki has a total market capitalization of $7.73 million and approximately $62,750.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10,806.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.48 or 0.02068620 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $336.22 or 0.03112198 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.67 or 0.00885566 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.74 or 0.00802920 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00012206 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00054633 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.65 or 0.00607708 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00167055 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 41,808,284 coins. The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official website is loki.network

Loki Coin Trading

Loki can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

