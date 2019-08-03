Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC Makes New $6.75 Million Investment in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 58,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,748,000. Texas Instruments accounts for 0.5% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. BB&T Corp increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 41,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments stock opened at $121.82 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $87.70 and a twelve month high of $130.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $117.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.25.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.25% and a net margin of 34.98%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 56.83%.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Texas Instruments to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Charter Equity upgraded Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.74.

In other Texas Instruments news, insider R Gregory Delagi sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total transaction of $57,739,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,276,204.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bing Xie sold 52,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $6,681,197.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,575,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,052,507 shares of company stock valued at $134,609,837 over the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.