LiveRamp Holdings (NASDAQ:RAMP) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in LiveRamp Holdings (NASDAQ:RAMP) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,815 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of LiveRamp worth $5,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LiveRamp in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in LiveRamp in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in LiveRamp in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in LiveRamp in the first quarter valued at $184,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RAMP shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on LiveRamp in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. First Analysis raised LiveRamp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.14.

NASDAQ:RAMP traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,186. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.85. LiveRamp Holdings has a 52-week low of $36.53 and a 52-week high of $63.23.

LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.99 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

