Littelfuse’s (LFUS) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Cowen

Cowen reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a $200.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $210.00.

LFUS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barrington Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Littelfuse from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Littelfuse from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Littelfuse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $207.33.

Shares of Littelfuse stock traded down $5.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $159.13. 400,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,096. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. Littelfuse has a 1 year low of $155.15 and a 1 year high of $229.73.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91. The company had revenue of $397.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.98 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 15.27%. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Littelfuse will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.22%.

In related news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 3,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.74, for a total value of $741,009.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,465.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ian Highley sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.79, for a total transaction of $163,468.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,887.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in Littelfuse by 0.3% in the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 72,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,868,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,583,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 5.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 0.9% during the second quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 256,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,037,000 after purchasing an additional 31,963 shares in the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

