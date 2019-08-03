Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird to Neutral

Robert W. Baird cut shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $171.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $193.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cowen restated an outperform rating and issued a $200.00 target price (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday. Longbow Research cut shares of Littelfuse from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a hold rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Littelfuse currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $207.33.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Shares of LFUS traded down $5.76 on Thursday, hitting $159.13. 400,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,096. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.65. Littelfuse has a one year low of $155.15 and a one year high of $229.73.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91. Littelfuse had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $397.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Littelfuse will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.22%.

In other news, SVP Ian Highley sold 986 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.79, for a total transaction of $163,468.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,887.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 3,947 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.74, for a total transaction of $741,009.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,465.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 243.9% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.