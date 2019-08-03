Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lithium Americas Corp. owns Lithium Nevada and RheoMinerals Inc., a supplier of rheology modifiers for oilbased drilling fluids, coatings and specialty chemicals. Lithium Americas Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

NYSE LAC traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $3.70. The company had a trading volume of 74,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 9.93 and a current ratio of 10.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.92. Lithium Americas has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $5.17.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 million. Lithium Americas had a negative net margin of 560.33% and a negative return on equity of 26.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that Lithium Americas will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Lithium Americas by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Lithium Americas by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications.

