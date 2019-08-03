Litecoin Plus Price Hits $0.0114 (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 31.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Litecoin Plus has a market cap of $27,844.00 and approximately $502.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded down 44% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,404.31 or 2.07201589 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001234 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00020559 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (CRYPTO:LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2017. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,452,814 coins. The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP

Litecoin Plus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

