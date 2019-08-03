Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Updates Q4 2019 Earnings Guidance

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) updated its fourth quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.11–0.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.08.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LQDT. ValuEngine lowered shares of Liquidity Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Liquidity Services from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liquidity Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.38.

NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $7.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $218.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.18. Liquidity Services has a fifty-two week low of $5.17 and a fifty-two week high of $9.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.11.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $56.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.17 million. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 7.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.62%. Analysts predict that Liquidity Services will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing, and seller self-service; and auctiondeals.com, a self-service solution, which enable sellers list their own assets, and enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

