Lipe & Dalton Sells 349 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Lipe & Dalton decreased its position in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,159 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Baxter International accounts for approximately 2.9% of Lipe & Dalton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $4,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Baxter International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,205,779 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,362,000 after purchasing an additional 17,633 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 60.0% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Round Table Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 19.9% during the first quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 17.8% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 42,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $84.70 on Friday. Baxter International Inc has a 52-week low of $61.05 and a 52-week high of $86.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.31. The stock has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.85%.

In other Baxter International news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $103,237.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,645.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Third Point Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $381,850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,001,913 shares of company stock valued at $382,000,950 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BAX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $95.00 price objective on Baxter International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Baxter International to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays set a $82.00 target price on Baxter International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.27.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

