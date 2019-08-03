Lipe & Dalton Raises Stock Holdings in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Lipe & Dalton lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,872 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Fortive by 53.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in Fortive by 1.4% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 36,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its stake in Fortive by 2.6% in the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 8,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its stake in Fortive by 2.2% in the second quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 245,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,030,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fortive by 1.9% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FTV. ValuEngine lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortive in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.48 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Fortive in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.87.

In related news, VP Emily A. Weaver sold 519 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total transaction of $42,028.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,614.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Emily A. Weaver sold 650 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total value of $52,598.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,094.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,169 shares of company stock valued at $1,729,427. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $73.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.64. Fortive Corp has a 52 week low of $62.89 and a 52 week high of $89.48.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 38.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortive Corp will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

