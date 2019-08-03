Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases 56,419 Shares of Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,419 shares during the quarter. Oaktree Strategic Income accounts for about 0.8% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Lindbrook Capital LLC owned 0.86% of Oaktree Strategic Income worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 100.0% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income in the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 44.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 120,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 37,468 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 0.8% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 244,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 19.6% in the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 522,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 85,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCSI stock opened at $8.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.35. Oaktree Strategic Income Co. has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $8.87. The company has a market capitalization of $243.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.48.

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.48 million during the quarter. Oaktree Strategic Income had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 7.19%. As a group, analysts forecast that Oaktree Strategic Income Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oaktree Strategic Income from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oaktree Strategic Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 5,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total transaction of $50,595.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $91,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,651 shares of company stock valued at $270,197 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

