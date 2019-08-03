Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $267,000 Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 569 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 81.8% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 60 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 260.0% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $527.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $550.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $499.03.

Shares of BLK opened at $448.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $72.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $469.40. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $360.79 and a 12 month high of $494.91.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $6.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.02%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

