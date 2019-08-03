Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys 686 Shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 13.4% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 26.9% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 0.9% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 30.2% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

NYSE SNY opened at $41.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. Sanofi SA has a twelve month low of $40.19 and a twelve month high of $45.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. Sanofi’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi acquired 93,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.