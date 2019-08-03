Lindbrook Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,903,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,823,000 after buying an additional 183,239 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,724,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,824,000 after buying an additional 1,298,116 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 640,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,743,000 after buying an additional 112,120 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 406.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,016,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,891,000 after buying an additional 816,192 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total value of $96,162.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael R. Kunst purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.74 per share, for a total transaction of $40,370.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on PM. Bank of America raised shares of Philip Morris International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of Philip Morris International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Societe Generale raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.92.

NYSE:PM opened at $84.17 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.67 and a fifty-two week high of $92.74. The company has a market cap of $130.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.44.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 80.96%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.41%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

