Lindbrook Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 321.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 22,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 171,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,815,000 after purchasing an additional 51,411 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,674,000. Astor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 952.8% during the 2nd quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,582,000.

Shares of TLT opened at $136.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.02. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $111.90 and a 1-year high of $136.51.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

