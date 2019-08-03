Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 34 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,259 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.1% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 82.5% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Netflix in the second quarter valued at $127,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Netflix by 6.0% in the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,581 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Corp lifted its holdings in Netflix by 14.4% in the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 6,294 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $318.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $353.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.23 and a 1-year high of $386.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $395.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $463.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $390.47.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 55,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.54, for a total transaction of $17,130,562.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,130,562.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $453,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 165,862 shares of company stock valued at $56,966,404. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

