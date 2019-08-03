Lincoln National’s (LNC) Hold Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reiterated their hold rating on shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a $69.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

“We expect LNC shares should trade in-line with the market tomorrow give the company’s clean quarter and coming in pretty close to the consensus expectations.”,” Wells Fargo & Co‘s analyst commented.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $92.00 price target on shares of Lincoln National and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.17.

Shares of NYSE LNC traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,093,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,795. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Lincoln National has a 1 year low of $48.07 and a 1 year high of $71.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.91.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.04. Lincoln National had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 17.45%.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP Kenneth S. Solon sold 11,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $755,809.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa Buckingham sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $532,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,166 shares of company stock worth $1,785,211. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 90,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after acquiring an additional 12,835 shares during the period. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its stake in Lincoln National by 155.5% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 278,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,940,000 after buying an additional 169,400 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Lincoln National by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln National by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after buying an additional 14,499 shares during the period. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.