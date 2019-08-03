Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) was down 8.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $59.22 and last traded at $59.82, approximately 3,391,879 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 113% from the average daily volume of 1,593,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.34.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LNC shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Lincoln National from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $92.00 price target on Lincoln National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.17.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.85. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.04. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.45%.

In related news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $496,451.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth S. Solon sold 11,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $755,809.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,166 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,211 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 603.1% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.