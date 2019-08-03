LikeCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $1.48 Million (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 22.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Over the last week, LikeCoin has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. LikeCoin has a total market cap of $1.48 million and $3,366.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LikeCoin token can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $601.32 or 0.05551206 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00043566 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000183 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001067 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

LikeCoin Token Profile

LikeCoin (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a token. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 473,578,765 tokens. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

LikeCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

