Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at Citigroup

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $15.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LXRX. BidaskClub cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.63.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

LXRX opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $11.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.46.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $9.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sam L. Barker bought 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.18 per share, with a total value of $28,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,187 shares in the company, valued at $47,420.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $15,282,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,292,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 42,540 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 42.6% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 586,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after buying an additional 175,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after buying an additional 13,664 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 550,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after buying an additional 9,615 shares during the period. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.