Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.28

Leju Holdings Ltd (NYSE:LEJU) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.28 and traded as low as $1.17. Leju shares last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 545 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.28.

Leju (NYSE:LEJU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Leju had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $110.43 million during the quarter.

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises Websites covering 377 cities and various mobile applications for the real estate and home furnishing industries.

