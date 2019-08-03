Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on LM. Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 target price on shares of Legg Mason and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legg Mason from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Legg Mason to $39.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Legg Mason presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.22.

Legg Mason stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,330,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,269. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.49. Legg Mason has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.74.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $705.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.70 million. Legg Mason had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a positive return on equity of 7.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Legg Mason will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Ursula Schliessler sold 3,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $129,996.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,644.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas C. Merchant sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $201,566.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,837,740.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,378 shares of company stock worth $2,292,180. Insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason by 19.0% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 2,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Legg Mason by 0.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 111,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Legg Mason by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Legg Mason by 4.0% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,780 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Legg Mason by 4.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. 84.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Legg Mason Company Profile

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

