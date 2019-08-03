Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

LM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Gabelli reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Legg Mason in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 price target on Legg Mason and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Legg Mason to $39.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Legg Mason in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Legg Mason from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Legg Mason currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.22.

Get Legg Mason alerts:

Legg Mason stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,330,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,269. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.74. Legg Mason has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $38.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.49.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $705.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.70 million. Legg Mason had a positive return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Legg Mason will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio is 52.63%.

In other Legg Mason news, EVP Terence Johnson sold 18,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $670,790.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,500,903. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas C. Merchant sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $201,566.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,837,740.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,378 shares of company stock worth $2,292,180. 8.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Legg Mason by 69.6% during the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 312,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after buying an additional 128,396 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Legg Mason by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,487 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Legg Mason by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Legg Mason

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

Further Reading: Bear Market

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.