Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leap Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPTX traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $2.29. The company had a trading volume of 572,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,953. Leap Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $8.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Leap Therapeutics stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX) by 45.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,000 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.58% of Leap Therapeutics worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric, biliary tract, gynecologic, and non-small cell lung cancers, as well as hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer.

