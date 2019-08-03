Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Shares of LPTX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.29. 572,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. Leap Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $8.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $52.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.34.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Leap Therapeutics stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 957,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,300 shares during the quarter. FMR LLC owned 4.50% of Leap Therapeutics worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric, biliary tract, gynecologic, and non-small cell lung cancers, as well as hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer.

