Lanxess (ETR:LXS) Given a €53.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on Lanxess (ETR:LXS) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LXS. Independent Research set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on Lanxess and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on Lanxess and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on Lanxess and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on Lanxess and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Lanxess and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €61.50 ($71.51).

Shares of LXS traded down €3.36 ($3.91) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €50.88 ($59.16). 733,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,027. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is €52.44. Lanxess has a one year low of €39.47 ($45.90) and a one year high of €72.42 ($84.21).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

