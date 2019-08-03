Landore Resources (LON:LND) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Landore Resources Ltd. (LON:LND)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $0.80. Landore Resources shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 707,752 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.72. The company has a market cap of $10.22 million and a PE ratio of -2.75.

Landore Resources Company Profile (LON:LND)

Landore Resources Limited is engaged in mineral exploration, including the identification, acquisition and development of mineral projects either alone or with joint venture partners. The Company, through its subsidiary, Landore Resources Canada Inc (Landore), is engaged in mineral exploration in Eastern Canada.

