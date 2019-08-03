Lancashire (LON:LRE) PT Raised to GBX 650 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lancashire (LON:LRE) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 615 ($8.04) to GBX 650 ($8.49) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LRE. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 676 ($8.83) to GBX 661 ($8.64) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 725 ($9.47) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 705 ($9.21) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 742 ($9.70) to GBX 697 ($9.11) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 697.22 ($9.11).

Shares of LRE opened at GBX 695.50 ($9.09) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,955.00. Lancashire has a 12-month low of GBX 505 ($6.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 731 ($9.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.04, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 699.19.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Lancashire’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

In other news, insider Sally Williams purchased 1,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 709 ($9.26) per share, with a total value of £10,025.26 ($13,099.78).

Lancashire Company Profile

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lloyd's. It offers aviation insurance solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

