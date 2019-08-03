La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LJPC. Chardan Capital set a $20.00 price objective on La Jolla Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on La Jolla Pharmaceutical from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 63,657.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 901.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC boosted its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LJPC stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $8.30. 349,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,105. The stock has a market cap of $226.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.04. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $38.39.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12). The business had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 million. La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 337.55% and a negative net margin of 1,324.04%. On average, equities research analysts expect that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

