Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Posts Earnings Results

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. Kyocera had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter.

Shares of KYOCY traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,502. Kyocera has a 52 week low of $47.32 and a 52 week high of $67.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.17. The company has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Kyocera alerts:

KYOCY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Kyocera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kyocera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes ceramic and electronic components, and telecommunications and information equipment worldwide. Its Industrial & Automotive Components Group segment offers fine ceramic components, automotive components, liquid crystal displays, and industrial tools to industrial machinery, automotive, general industrial, and construction markets.

Read More: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Kyocera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyocera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.