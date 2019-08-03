KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06), Morningstar.com reports. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $41.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.32 million. KVH Industries updated its FY 2019 guidance to $-0.53–0.31 EPS and its Q3 2019 guidance to $-0.14–0.05 EPS.

KVH Industries stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.82. 19,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,736. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.59 million, a P/E ratio of -81.83 and a beta of 0.87. KVH Industries has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $13.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.35.

KVHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital set a $20.00 target price on shares of KVH Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KVH Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of KVH Industries in a report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley set a $15.00 target price on shares of KVH Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a $12.00 target price on shares of KVH Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

In other KVH Industries news, CEO Van Heyningen Martin Kits sold 2,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $25,154.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 841,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,906,387. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,375 shares of company stock worth $101,534. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of KVH Industries by 565.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,458 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of KVH Industries by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KVH Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KVH Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of KVH Industries by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 41,610 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 19,955 shares during the last quarter. 55.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

