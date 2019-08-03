Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

KRO traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.11. 333,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,919. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Kronos Worldwide has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $22.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.99.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $436.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.26 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kronos Worldwide will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 11.6% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 66,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 6,973 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 1,432.0% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 153,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,320,000 after purchasing an additional 143,200 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 38.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 59,728 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 16,509 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the second quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the first quarter worth $5,536,000. 20.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

