Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock Price Down 14%

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS)’s stock price traded down 14% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.44 and last traded at $21.21, 4,416,961 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 274% from the average session volume of 1,181,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.65.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KTOS shares. BidaskClub upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.42.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 124.24, a P/E/G ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.25.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $187.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,871,109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $124,995,000 after purchasing an additional 149,005 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 18.1% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,034,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,571,000 after purchasing an additional 312,446 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.5% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,908,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,832,000 after purchasing an additional 46,618 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 64.8% during the first quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,592,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,897,000 after purchasing an additional 626,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 19.3% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,389,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,722,000 after purchasing an additional 225,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

