Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $187.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.72 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 4.70%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2019 guidance to EPS.

KTOS traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,802,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,490. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.24, a PEG ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.25. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $25.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.28.

KTOS has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 795.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

