Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Trading Up 12.9%

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) was up 12.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.34 and last traded at $1.31, approximately 955,479 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 552,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KOPN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine raised Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kopin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.17.

Get Kopin alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Kopin had a negative net margin of 169.82% and a negative return on equity of 68.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Kopin Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOPN. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Kopin by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Kopin by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 104,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,860 shares during the period. Weybosset Research & Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kopin by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 37,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 11,445 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Kopin by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 395,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kopin during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. 41.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kopin Company Profile (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells various components and systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, optical lenses, and audio integrated circuits, as well as SOLOS smart glasses, which are hands-free head-worn devices that obtain information from sensors or the Internet via a smartphone and displays the information on the sunglass lens.

Featured Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.