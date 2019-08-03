Klingman & Associates LLC Takes $227,000 Position in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 100.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1,125.0% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 404.8% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.29.

In other news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 2,600 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.95, for a total value of $522,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Jon Evans sold 2,100 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.47, for a total transaction of $504,987.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,747 shares of company stock valued at $6,546,721 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.09% of the company’s stock.

PAYC opened at $236.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.38. Paycom Software Inc has a twelve month low of $107.46 and a twelve month high of $246.85.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $169.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.88 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 40.09%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

