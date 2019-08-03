Klingman & Associates LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Klingman & Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 64.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44,017 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 1.1% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 53.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,398,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $903,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627,626 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,797,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,641,000 after acquiring an additional 805,312 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,295,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,328,000 after acquiring an additional 291,559 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,122,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,295,000 after acquiring an additional 126,373 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,379,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,681,000 after acquiring an additional 85,478 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

VNQ stock opened at $89.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.07. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $71.08 and a 12-month high of $91.85.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.