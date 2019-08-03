Klingman & Associates LLC Has $990,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Klingman & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 52.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,419 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 232,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,718,000 after purchasing an additional 43,064 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,220,000 after purchasing an additional 22,229 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 55,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 281,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,923,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VRP opened at $25.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.05. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $25.32.

