Klingman & Associates LLC Has $9.40 Million Stock Position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Klingman & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 39.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 186,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,597 shares during the period. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF makes up 4.9% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $9,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,720,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,277 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,288,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,445,000 after buying an additional 916,207 shares during the period. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 153.3% in the first quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC now owns 2,837,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,533,000 after buying an additional 1,716,892 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 36.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,870,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,982,000 after buying an additional 499,200 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 29.5% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,590,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,906,000 after buying an additional 361,982 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS NEAR opened at $50.26 on Friday. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $50.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.28.

