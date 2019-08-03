Klingman & Associates LLC Has $434,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Klingman & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 57.0% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 102.7% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.8% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $55.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.34. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $49.51 and a twelve month high of $63.52.

