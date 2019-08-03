Kinder Morgan Canada (TSE:KML) PT Lowered to C$13.00

Kinder Morgan Canada (TSE:KML) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$13.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on KML. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Kinder Morgan Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the company from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan Canada in a report on Monday, July 29th. CSFB lowered Kinder Morgan Canada from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a C$14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 18th. CIBC raised Kinder Morgan Canada from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Kinder Morgan Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the company from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan Canada has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$13.36.

TSE:KML opened at C$11.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$11.67. Kinder Morgan Canada has a 52-week low of C$11.06 and a 52-week high of C$52.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan Canada Limited owns and operates pipeline systems and terminal facilities in Canada. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals. The Pipelines segment operates Canadian portion of the Cochin pipeline system, a 12-inch diameter multi-product pipeline that comprises of 1000-kilometers of pipeline, and 38 block valves and 10 pump stations for transporting light hydrocarbon liquids between Kankakee, Illinois and Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta; and Jet Fuel pipeline serving Vancouver International Airport.

