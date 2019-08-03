KeyCorp Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI)

KeyCorp reissued their overweight rating on shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ATVI. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.20.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $49.02 on Tuesday. Activision Blizzard has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $84.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.94.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 11,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $542,964.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $102,652.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,999 shares of company stock worth $752,724. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 42.5% during the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.