Kellogg (NYSE:K) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $67.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kellogg’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company has been gaining from an impressive top-line performance. In the second quarter of 2019, revenues advanced 3% year over year, driven mainly by consolidation of Multipro. Broad-based organic growth, gains from innovation and expansion in the emerging markets also fueled performance. Organic growth witnessed in the quarter, indicates that the deploy for growth strategy is yielding well. However, Kellogg is struggling with rising input costs, which weighed on the bottom line during the second quarter. Persistent impacts from adverse currency rates are also a concern. Moreover, management’s bottom-line view for 2019 is unimpressive, thanks to divestitures. Nevertheless, these divestitures are likely to boost efficiency and business agility in the long run.”

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Kellogg from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. GMP Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity reissued an average rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Consumer Edge lowered shares of Kellogg from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.31.

Kellogg stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $63.40. 3,324,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,492,948. The firm has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.68. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $74.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.21.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 43.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.73%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total transaction of $5,658,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 600,000 shares of company stock worth $33,544,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 117.4% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 39.4% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 90.6% in the first quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in Kellogg in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

