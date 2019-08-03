Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

FRAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Keane Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. AltaCorp Capital reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Keane Group in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.77.

FRAC stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.62. 2,621,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,674,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Keane Group has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $14.55. The firm has a market cap of $659.60 million, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.52.

Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. Keane Group had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $427.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keane Group will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Keane Group by 169.5% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Keane Group by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keane Group during the second quarter valued at $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Keane Group by 933.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 10,464 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keane Group during the second quarter valued at $81,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Keane Group

Keane Group, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic and engineered related solutions. It provides horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging & engineered, as well as other value-added services. The company operates through two segments: Completion, and Other Services. The Completion Services segment refers to the hydraulic fracturing and wireline divisions.

