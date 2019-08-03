Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV Raises Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 192,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,769 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $10,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VMBS. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 928.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $52.95 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $50.19 and a 52 week high of $53.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.80.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.133 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

