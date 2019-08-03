Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV Increases Stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 64.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on MO. Citigroup set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.86 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.07.

NYSE MO opened at $47.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.20. The stock has a market cap of $87.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.38. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $42.40 and a 12 month high of $66.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 51.53%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.20%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP W Hildebrandt Surgner, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $104,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

