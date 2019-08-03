Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV Buys 367 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV increased its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,663,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,813,000 after purchasing an additional 214,284 shares during the period. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $307,000. Moon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 26,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368 shares during the period. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A lifted its stake in McKesson by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 31,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempner Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in McKesson by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

MCK opened at $148.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.04. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $149.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $55.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.03 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 0.27%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.50%.

MCK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America set a $160.00 target price on McKesson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet raised McKesson from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on McKesson in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.27.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian Scott Tyler sold 1,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total value of $186,729.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,974.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total value of $369,509.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,174 shares of company stock worth $804,583 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

