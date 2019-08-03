Karma 1-Day Volume Tops $409.00 (KRM)

Karma (CURRENCY:KRM) traded 76.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Karma coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $10.39, $51.55, $20.33 and $32.15. Karma has a market capitalization of $189,357.00 and approximately $409.00 worth of Karma was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Karma has traded down 77.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005563 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000052 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karma Coin Profile

KRM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2014. Karma’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,782,809,241 coins. The official website for Karma is www.karmaapp.io . The Reddit community for Karma is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Karma is medium.com/@hello_11092 . Karma’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Karma

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Karma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Karma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

