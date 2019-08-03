Karbo (KRB) Market Cap Hits $646,311.00

Karbo (CURRENCY:KRB) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. Karbo has a market capitalization of $646,311.00 and $1,767.00 worth of Karbo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Karbo has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Karbo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0839 or 0.00000775 BTC on popular exchanges including Kuna, BTC Trade UA, TradeOgre and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Karbo alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.01 or 0.00795226 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005854 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004593 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000291 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Karbo Profile

Karbo (CRYPTO:KRB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2016. Karbo’s total supply is 7,706,496 coins. The Reddit community for Karbo is /r/krb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Karbo’s official Twitter account is @krbcoin . The official website for Karbo is karbowanec.com

Buying and Selling Karbo

Karbo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia, Kuna, BTC Trade UA, TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karbo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Karbo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Karbo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Karbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Karbo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.