Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.09), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:KLDO traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.21. The company had a trading volume of 27,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,884. Kaleido Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kaleido Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Kaleido Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.70.

Kaleido BioSciences, Inc develops microbiome metabolic therapies. It offers treatment for hyperammonemia, a metabolic condition generally characterized by elevated levels of ammonia in the blood; infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria; chronic kidney disease; atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and drug or disease induced diarrhea.

